Exclusive: Crystal Palace poised to win transfer battle for Swansea City player

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, Football League World has been told.

The 23-year-old featured regularly for the Welsh side last season after joining from Ipswich Town and his form in the Championship has caught the eye of several top-flight sides.

It had been reported that Wolves, Southampton and Palace were all keeping tabs on the player and FLW can reveal that the Eagles are set to finalise a transfer for Downes.

Patrick Vieira has been keen to strengthen his options in the middle of the park after Conor Gallagher returned to Chelsea following his successful loan spell at Selhurst Park, with the Londoners also bringing in Cheick Doucouré from Lens in a deal worth around £18m.

Losing Downes will be a blow to Russell Martin as he tries to build a team that is capable of pushing for a play-off place ahead of his second full season in charge of the Swans, although he was aware that a big-money sale was needed this summer.

This will be the first chance of Premier League football for the player, who has played at all levels in the Football League over the years.

