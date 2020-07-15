Exclusive: Crystal Palace ‘leading the race’ to sign QPR star

Crystal Palace are ‘leading the race’ to sign Queens Park Rangers talent Eberechi Eze, a source close to the player has exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the EFL’s brightest talents with him enjoying a superb season for Mark Warburton’s QPR, scoring 12 goals and recording eight assists in the Championship.

The source has confirmed to Football League World that there are several sides keen on a move for the player, but it is Palace that hold the upper hand and are ‘leading the race’ as it stands, with a transfer battle likely to materialise upon the transfer window’s opening.

The 2020 summer transfer window is expected to open on July 26th as soon as the Premier League season ends.

Any advancements in this potential deal are likely to be accelerated if Palace do offload Wilfried Zaha, who could be subject to considerable interest should the £80m price-tag on his head be lowered as a result of the global situation.

Eze has repeatedly been reported to have a price-tag in the region of £20m, and the source has confirmed to FLW it is going to take a figure in that region for Palace or any side to lure him away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer.

A number of clubs including Tottenham and West Ham have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder as his stock rises at the west London outfit.