Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien continues to catch the eye of Premier League clubs, with Football League World understanding that Crystal Palace are becoming more and more convinced by his talent with each passing performance.

O’Brien is the driving force in Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield midfield, with the 23-year-old impressing as Town continue to surprise the Championship by competing for promotion.

Back in the summer, O’Brien attracted heavy interest from Leeds United, whilst The Sun have previously reported that AFC Bournemouth are considering a £10m move if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Football League World sources have explained how Crystal Palace are also an interested party, with the South London outfit more convinced than ever as the midfielder thrives in a Huddersfield shirt.

Palace know that making their move in the summer will be tough given the competition, but they are hopeful that their transfer blueprint will give them an edge when it comes to O’Brien. In the last two seasons, they’ve offered Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise a pathway out of the Championship, with both emerging on the Premier League stage with real ease in that environment.

However, after manoeuvring their way through two transfer windows amid speculation around O’Brien, Huddersfield have their ears pinned back now as they pursue play-off football and promotion to the Premier League.

Corberan’s side are fifth in the table and picked up a statement 2-1 win over league leaders, Fulham, at the weekend.

That makes it 15 games unbeaten across all competitions, with O’Brien continuing to shine in the engine room.

Town’s vice-captain has made 35 appearances this season, including playing minutes in all 15 of those aforementioned unbeaten fixtures.

O’Brien and his Huddersfield teammates will be looking to make that 16 on Wednesday night when they take on Cardiff City.