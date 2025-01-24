Crewe Alexandra have rejected two bids from League Two rivals MK Dons for captain Mickey Demetriou, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Railwaymen are currently in contention to gain promotion from English football's fourth-tier and are in second place heading into Saturday afternoon's home showdown against Accrington Stanley.

Manager Lee Bell will be looking to get his side through the transfer window unhitched as a crucial remainder of the campaign beckons.

Crewe will want to retain their key players as they bid for automatic promotion, and sources close to FLW have revealed that the League Two high-flyers have rejected not one, but two bids for Demetriou from MK Dons.

The value of each bid, or whether MK will return with a third offering, both remain unclear at this stage, but Crewe have outlined a clear stance on the veteran skipper.

Demetriou is out of contract in the summer as he nears the final stages of the two-year deal which he penned to arrive on a free transfer after leaving fellow fourth-tier outfit Newport County in the summer of 2023. That, of course, could well impact his valuation.

But Crewe will surely be looking to avoid negotiations with a divisional rival, even if MK are some way off promotion contention in 12th place.

Mickey Demetriou's performances for Crewe Alexandra

The experienced central defender has aged like a fine wine, and he's been excellent for Crewe in his year-and-a-half at the club.

Impressively, Demetriou scored 10 times across all competitions, including in the second-leg of last season's play-off semi final against Doncaster Rovers, in his debut campaign at the Mornflake Stadium.

The 34-year-old was an ever-present last term by making 55 appearances and has continued to be a vital part of Bell's backline this time around, having appeared in all but one of Crewe's 26 league matches.

Mickey Demetriou's Crewe Alexandra stats via FotMob, as of January 24 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 55 10 6 2024/25 27 1 0

As captain, Demetriou leads by example and his performance levels have not waned with age either, so Crewe must surely have little incentive to offload him mid-season.