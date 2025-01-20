Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln are all eyeing moves for Felixstowe and Walton United's highly-rated starlet Charlie Warren, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The non-league game remains an enticing and low-risk, low-cost avenue to source talent from, with Warren emerging as the latest name to attract considerable interest from higher up the footballing pyramid.

He's been in magnificent form this season, meaning it's little wonder a number of competitive English Football League clubs are looking to prize him away.

Sources close to FLW have confirmed the three clubs are all chasing a move for Warren, who has returned a remarkable 26 goals and 20 assists for the Isthmian League North Division leaders this term.

A left-footed winger, Warren can operate on either flank as well as through the middle as an attacking midfielder, and the prospect has already developed a penchant for being something of a set-piece specialist.

The 20-year-old attacker started his career at Needham Market before joining his current side in 2022, although they could now be set to see him depart for a shot at a professional career.

They may well find it difficult to fend off interest in Warren, who would no doubt leave with the club's best wishes and has rightly earned his admirers.

Wycombe have seemingly made the most considerable advances to date. That's because FLW has learned Warren spent last week on trial at Wycombe, completing the full 90 minutes in their match at Beaconsfield.

Wycombe Wanderers' Richard Kone success may appeal to Charlie Warren

It's interesting to note interest from Frank Lampard's Coventry in particular, but Wycombe could prove the ideal next destination for Warren as he looks to forge his career in the professional game.

Not only are Wycombe the nearest club to Warren, they also have a strong reputation for blooding through talent from non-league and that must be an appealing factor.

Back in 2020, Anis Mehmeti had most recently been with Woodford Town of the Essex Senior League before being signed to the Chairboys' 'B team'. Naturally, it didn't take long for Mehmeti to his way into the first-team frame and he was a roaring success for the club before earning a big move to Bristol City in January 2023.

The Albanian winger has scored nine Championship goals this term but is not the only success story of Wycombe's non-league recruitment strategy, with Richard Kone currently very much the talk of the town.

Kone's prolific form with Athletic Newham saw him snapped up by the Chairboys twelve months ago, and he's proved himself to be an incredibly shrewd pickup. The 21-year-old has been instrumental to Wycombe's promotion ambitions this season, and they remain second in League One courtesy of his return of 14 strikes from just 26 divisional games.

Richard Kone's Wycombe Wanderers stats via FotMob, as of January 20 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 21 4 4 2024/25 35 17 2

Kone has been linked to a number of Championship clubs as of late, which is little surprise. But his success at Wycombe in such a short space of time should be encouraging to a player like Warren, who will now be looking for his own big break and could follow the paths of Kone and Mehmeti.