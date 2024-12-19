Coventry City, Hull City and Watford are among a host of Championship clubs chasing Reading FC defender Tyler Bindon as the January transfer window looms, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Royals are bracing themselves for offers for the New Zealand international with the player entering the final six months of his contract at the club.

Bindon has been an ever-present figure at the heart of the Berkshire side's defence this season, making 19 appearances for the club as the Royals look to push for a play-off spot in League One.

Tyler Bindon in demand

The 19-year-old centre-back joined Reading back in August 2023, arriving from the LAFC Academy in the USA and was immediately thrusted into the first-team under previous Royals boss Ruben Selles, making 40 appearances for them in League One last term.

It's becoming increasingly likely that Reading will be offloading players in January, as hinted recently by current manager Noel Hunt, who said: "It is a strong possibility [losing players], we know that. We have a lot of great talent and desirable assets. If last January is anything to go by, that is a sign. We have to keep focused on what we have in the building and fight tooth and nail to keep as many as we can."

Royals stars Harvey Knibbs and Lewis Wing have also been linked with moves away from the SCL Stadium with Hull City said to be interested.

FLW understands Bindon, who can operate at right-back as well as centre-back, has several suitors looking to sign him with Coventry, Hull and Watford among those from the second tier keen.

With the Royals' ownership situation continuing to plague them and finances tight at the SCL Stadium, selling one of the club's prized assets in Bindon is looking inevitable.

Supporters of the Royals have contended with a series of false dawns since the club was put up for sale, with Genevra Associates trying and failing to get a takeover deal secured at the back end of 2023.

Chiron Sports Group then entered a period of exclusivity back in March, before former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig emerged as the favourite to take control of the third-tier outfit - however that ultimately collapsed.