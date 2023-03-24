Coventry City, Sunderland, and West Bromwich Albion are among the Championship clubs looking to land Stoke City defender Morgan Fox this summer, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a hugely impressive season at the Bet365 Stadium and has been one of the Potters unsung heroes this term after being linked with the exit door last summer.

Fox could be in line to make his Wales debut this weekend, having been rewarded for his form by a call-up to Robert Page's squad, and his quietly excellent season has not gone unnoticed elsewhere in the Championship either.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that a host of clubs are keen on the left-back, who is out of contract at Stoke in the summer.

FLW understands that the Potters want to keep hold of Fox but there is growing interest with Coventry, Sunderland, and West Brom among the clubs looking to land him.

The Charlton Academy product has spent the majority of his career in the Championship - amassing 231 appearances in the second tier for the Addicks, Sheffield Wednesday, and now Stoke.