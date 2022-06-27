Exclusive: Coventry City player agrees transfer switch amid Salford and Newport County interest

Coventry City player Josh Pask has agreed to join Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 24-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the Sky Blues this week after Mark Robins chose not to extend the ex-West Ham United centre-back’s deal.

Pask played just 23 times for Coventry during his time at the club, with the majority of his appearances coming during the 2020-21 campaign.

Having fallen well out of favour at the Coventry Building Society Arena though, Pask signed for League Two side Newport County in January on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

After appearing 10 times for the Exiles, Pask was wanted by James Rowberry on a permanent basis, as well as fourth tier rivals Salford City, as FLW revealed last week.

However, Pask is now set to make the move to The New Saints, who captured their 14th Welsh League title this past season, as well as winning the Welsh Cup as well.

And it means Pask will be playing UEFA Champions League football – at least for one round – as TNS are set to take on Northern Irish champions Linfield in the first qualifying round of Europe’s elite competition.