Exclusive: Contract talks between Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers yet to progress

Contract talks between Blackburn Rovers and Tony Mowbray are yet to progress with the manager catching the eye as he enters the final six months of his current deal, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Mowbray has been in charge at Ewood Park since February 2017 and has his side pushing for promotion this season.

Blackburn have been one of the Championship’s surprise packages in 2021/22 and are now just a point back from the automatic promotion places in third after their 4-0 victory against Birmingham City on Saturday.

But there remains some uncertainty about the 58-year-old’s future. His contract with Rovers is set to expire in the summer and Football League World can exclusively reveal that talks with the club over a new deal are yet to progress.

The job Mowbray has done at Blackburn has not gone unnoticed and it now remains to be seen whether the North West club will be able to keep hold of him.

FLW understands Ipswich looked to hire him earlier this month before the appointment of Kieran McKenna but were unable to do so with the experienced coach leading a promotion push at Ewood Park.

Rovers travel to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City on Boxing Day knowing that a win could see them break into the top two.