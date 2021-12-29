Exclusive: Colchester United closing in on transfer deal for Scunthorpe United player

Colchester United are closing in on the signing of Scunthorpe United striker Ryan Loft, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 24-year-old, who started his career at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has a contract that is expiring at Glanford Park at the end of the current campaign and the Iron are willing to cash in rather than risk losing Loft for free.

Loft has scored four times in 14 fourth tier matches this season and with Hayden Mullins’ side struggling for a regular supply of goals aside from Freddie Sears, they are set to spend £50,000 on bringing Loft to Essex.

If the deal is sealed then Loft would be swapping one League Two struggler for another, with his current side sitting in 22nd position on 19 points.

Colchester are not doing much better in 20th place, just three points ahead of Scunthorpe and it appears that they are set to pin their hopes on Loft to help fire in the goals in the second half of the season.