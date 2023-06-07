Football League World sources can exclusively reveal that the future of Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is close to being resolved amid interest from Burnley and Luton Town.

The 21-year-old has just enjoyed a magnificent loan spell with Luton Town, winning promotion via the play-offs as a right wing-back for Rob Edwards.

It is his second loan spell away from Elland Road, after spending time on loan with Cardiff City in the last campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award, too despite only joining the club in January.

How has Drameh done at Luton under Edwards?

The Leeds loanee has been a key part of the Hatters side that cruised to third place in the division.

The right-back made 19 appearances for Edwards' side, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process to gaining promotion.

They beat Coventry City on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley, and will be playing Premier League football for the first time in their history, sealing a return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

Will Drameh stay at Leeds?

Rob Edwards masterminded Luton Towns' Premier League promotion.

Naturally, given the success of his loan spell, Edwards and Luton are interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

However, there is competition from elsewhere, with Vincent Kompany's Burnley also said to be making their move to try and add Drameh to their squad, as first reported by Football Insider.

Drameh is into the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road, but Phil Hay is reporting that Leeds are keen to involve him in their plans as well.

Writing in The Athletic, Hay said: "Giving Drameh a proper go as Leeds’ right-back next season is a no-brainer. The 21-year-old has just been promoted to the Premier League while on loan at Luton Town and is easily good enough for the Championship.

"But he has been none too happy about his lack of opportunities at Elland Road and, given that he has just 12 months left on his deal, Leeds would have to convince him his involvement next season would be meaningful."

What's the latest on Cody Drameh?

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that there is a short time frame on Drameh departing Leeds, with it in the best interests of all parties to have the situation resolved early in the window to help everyone know where they stand in terms of their squad build.

They also confirmed to us that there is a decent amount of interest in Drameh, and that it is true that Premier League duo Luton and Burnley are both keen on adding the 21-year-old to their ranks this summer.

However, Leeds may not yet sell, and could choose to use the right-back next season, depending on his assurances over first-team game time.

What next for Leeds and Cody Drameh?

Leeds should be minded to keep him around if they can convince him of regular playing time for a promotion push next season.

It is in the best interests of everyone that the situation finds a quick conclusion, so that they can arrange plans for other targets at right-back.

Drameh is clearly comfortable, settled, and happy with his football at Kenilworth Road; that makes a move to Luton seem like the most obvious choice for him. Burnley can also offer what Leeds can't in the form of Premier League football, too.

He holds all the cards, but hopefully soon the outcome of whether he stays or leaves is known for the sake of everyone involved.