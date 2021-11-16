Exclusive: Chris Wilder plotting Sheffield United raid to reunite with player at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder is plotting a reunion with Chris Basham as the now Middlesbrough manager looks to sign one of his former stalwarts at Sheffield United, Football League World has exclusively learned.

Wilder will be looking forward to getting going properly this weekend as he takes his first game in charge of Boro; a home game against Gary Rowett’s Millwall.

It’ll give him a first chance to assess his side in match conditions and he can then begin to build a picture of what and who he needs to sign in the transfer market when it comes around.

Basham, though, is already a player that he would like to add to his ranks on Teesside, Football League World understands.

The versatile 33-year-old has been a little in and out of the Sheffield United side so far this season, having made six starts in the league, and though he played the last two games for the Blades in their entirety, there’s every chance manager Slavisa Jokanovic could be willing to let him go.

In Wilder, Basham has a big fan stemming from their long period of time together at Bramall Lane and so it could well be the case that we soon see a reunion of the pair at the Riverside Stadium.