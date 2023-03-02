Exclusive: Chris Martin on his “window of opportunity” at QPR, hopes for another contract, and interest from other clubs

A lot has changed in Chris Martin’s short time at QPR but won’t bother the striker too much as he made the move to Loftus Road with long-term aspirations in mind.

Released by Bristol City at the end of the January transfer window, Martin signed for their Championship rivals on the 6th of February in a deal that came as a shock to the majority of supporters.

It was clear that the R’s needed a striker, with Lyndon Dykes sidelined due to serious illness, Leeds United loanee Tyler Roberts’ struggling to get fit, and teenager Sinclair Armstrong still raw, and that need had not been satisfied in the winter transfer window.

The 34-year-old may not have been high on fans’ list of dream, or even realistic, targets but he has proven just how useful he can be in his initial weeks at the west London club.

He bagged a goal on debut after coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Millwall and has started every game since. It is likely not his goalscoring that attracted Neil Critchley at the start of February – though he did find the net 12 times last season for the Robins – but rather his ability to bring the players around him into the game and create space.

The physical forward has great close control, can occupy and battle with defenders, win headers, and hold up balls forward, which makes him a useful foil for players like Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Jamal Lowe.

The sacking of Critchley, the head coach that had signed him, was not exactly ideal but it seems as though he’s made a fast impact on his replacement.

Martin’s characteristics are all things that new head coach Gareth Ainsworth has traditionally liked his centre-forwards to do and the forward seems to have won over the Wild Thing already. Speaking to FLW after Saturday’s defeat to Blackburn, the new head coach labelled him “an amazing guy” and hinted how he might look to use him in the weeks to come.

He said: “I’ve come in and really Chris hasn’t played a great deal of football lately so his fitness levels are going to be a bit lower than some but I thought he gave me an absolute shift today. Especially in that first half, I thought he was a real pain in the neck for the Blackburn defence.

“We can get runners off him, we can get people in behind with him, but we have to have those people fit as well.”

Martin is one of numerous players out of contract in the summer while there are also four loanees in the R’s squad so we can expect a busy summer at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth will likely be keen to start his rebuild but, speaking exclusively to FLW ahead of the new head coach’s appointment after completing CopyBet’s Multi-Sport Challenge last week, the 34-year-old made it clear he was keen to earn a new contract in W12 if possible.

“I think in an ideal world, this is a platform for me,” he explained. “Regardless if it’s at this club or somewhere else. I’ve been in the game a long time and I know that things don’t always work out how you plan them or how you want them.

“Having not played very much at all and not really had many opportunities at Bristol City this season, my goal was to try and find an avenue where I would have opportunities to play games.

“I know people say at my age, maybe there’s nothing to prove but I always think there’s everything to prove. You have to prove yourself every day in training and on the pitch at all times you have to show people that you’re still capable or what you are capable of.

“A short-term contract is a window of opportunity for me to do that and to have a positive impact on the group in the changing room and on the club in general. That’s what I’m fully committed to doing and what will be, will be in the summer but, hopefully, it does lead to another contract.”

“Yeah, for sure,” he replied when asked whether he wants that contract to be at Loftus Road. “I think it’s a really good club and that was that’s the reason I chose to come here. It was because I could see the potential in the playing squad, because of the size of the club, because of what has been achieved in the last few years, and because of what can be achieved over the longer term as well.

“That’s a big part of the reason why I chose to be here and I wouldn’t have done that if I felt like it was only going to be for a couple of months, I was looking more long term if I’m going to be totally honest but as I said, there are no guarantees in football. If I do my job on the pitch every week, and we get some wins, then then I’ll be happy and everything will get reassessed.”

There were no shortage of EFL sides in need of a striker when Martin left Ashton Gate and he held talks with other clubs before committing to the R’s.

“There were plenty of conversations with other sides,” he explained. “I won’t go into detail out of respect for those people and those clubs. But yeah, there were a few different options.”

That brief spell without a club helped him realise that he still has plenty left in the tank and a lot to offer.

“Obviously, you never know what’s going to happen,” admitted Martin. There was a day or two when I was technically unemployed and not sure how much the phone was going to ring or if it would at all. It was a funny position to be in after a long career in the game. It’s not happened to me too much but I think it’s also reaffirmed that I don’t want to finish anytime soon. It reaffirmed that I wanted to get back in and get back involved as quickly as possible.

“I do feel like I still have a lot to offer so hopefully I’m able to continue to do that.”

