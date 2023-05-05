QPR striker Chris Martin is keen to sort out his future quickly and is expecting to hold talks with R's boss Gareth Ainsworth once the Championship season is over, he has exclusively told Football League World.

Martin has been a key figure since Ainsworth's appointment in February - featuring in every game, taking the captain's armband in the absence of Stefan Johansen, and scoring some important goals as the Hoops avoided relegation to League One.

The R's finish the season at Loftus Road against Bristol City, the club the 34-year-old left before heading to W12 at the start of the year, on Monday.

Beyond that, Martin's short-term deal with the West Londoners is set to expire at the end of June but it looks as though there is willingness on both sides to get a new contract sorted.

Chris Martin's QPR contract claim

Speaking exclusively to FLW, via SkyBet, Martin made it clear that he was keen to get his future secured quickly to allow him to focus on preparations for 2023/24.

He said: “I’d like to get something sorted [regarding my contract], but I don’t want to talk out of turn. Nothing has been discussed yet – I’m sure once the season draws to a close, these conversations can be had. I’ve had a good relationship with the manager so far and I’m sure we will sit down at the end of the season and see if there can be something figured out.

“Nothing has been decided at this moment in time – I’m focussed on Monday and getting a win against Bristol City, and then getting my future sorted as soon as I possibly can before the off-season starts, so I can have a focus and concentrate my energy on what the future brings.”

Does Chris Martin have a future at QPR?

With relegation avoided and Ainsworth set to stay on at Loftus Road, it would be a shock to see Martin move on.

The experienced forward quickly became one of the new head coach's trusted lieutenants and there have been hints that a new contract is one the way.

He told West London Sport in April: “Chris for me has been a fantastic player. I made him captain for a reason – he’s got real leadership qualities.

“I want to keep my leaders, so make of that what you will.”

The 34-year-old told FLW previously that he saw himself at the R's long-term and that now looks likely to be the case.