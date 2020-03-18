Exclusive: Chris Kamara reflects on the best players he played with at Portsmouth

Chris Kamara is heading back to Portsmouth next month as the former Pompey man embarks on his first show – ‘The Unbelievable Chris Kamara Show.’

Naturally, going back to a place where his football career truly kicked off is going to be special for him, and speaking to him exclusively for Football League World underlined exactly that.

Spending some time with us earlier this week, we discussed various topics and, here, we take a look at some of the best players he played with during his time at Fratton Park:

“George [Graham] helped me because I played up front with him and I learned a lot from him.

“He was great for myself and Steve Foster, we both had just come into the team and he was our guide.

“When we got back after games we would go and have a couple of beers with George and we were only on £12 a week apprentice money so George used to buy us the odd beer or two.

Peter Marinello was there and he was superb on the wing.

“Paul Went was the captain, Eoin Hand, Billy Wilson. All these names coming back into my mind now after all these years!

“It was great, Ian St John was brilliant for us because he came into the job where he’d been promised all sorts and it wasn’t forthcoming so he had to dip into Ray Crawford’s youth team.

“We were one of the best around, we had one of the best youth teams going, so he dipped into it and gave so many players careers; Alan Knight, Dave Penney, Peter Denyer and that’s just to name a few who all got the opportunity under Ian St John. All that was done because the chairman didn’t come up with the goods that the manager thought he was going to get and so, in a way, us youngsters benefitted from that.”

