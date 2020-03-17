Exclusive: Chris Kamara urges Portsmouth backing for Kenny Jackett

With no football on at the moment, now might be a good time for clubs up and down the country to take stock of exactly what is going on and what the season – when it resumes – might hold.

Indeed, Portsmouth are going to be no different as they look to earn promotion into the Sky Bet Championship, with Sky Bet League One proving the most close of contests in the EFL at the moment.

After a slow start that earned Kenny Jackett a bit of stick this season, Pompey are in contention once again and, for Chris Kamara, the club needs to be fully behind their manager in the closing stages of the season.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, he said:

“You’ve got to be 100% behind him at the moment.

“Obviously the result at Peterborough recently wasn’t great but Peterborough aren’t a bad team at home and they’re one of the teams that are up there.

“Reading the report of that game before the first goal went in it could have gone either way.

“Every team that Portsmouth play, they take a shedload of fans and the atmosphere is always great and so right now they need to stick by the manager.”

Chris Kamara is at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on 24th April with ‘The Unbelievable Chris Kamara Show,’ get your tickets here.