Exclusive: Chris Kamara discusses impact Portsmouth fans could have on promotion challenge

With the EFL on an enforced break until at least the start of April, now seems a good time to take stock of what has gone on this season across the three leagues.

In Sky Bet League One, we’ve probably got the most intriguing promotion race of all, with several clubs battling for both the top two and the play-off places.

Only Coventry City look assured of a spot in the Championship right now, and after that you really can take your pick of about nine or ten clubs looking to challenge to the end of the campaign.

Among them, as they were last season, a Portsmouth side aiming to go better than reaching the play-off semi-finals as they did in 2018/19.

With that in mind, we caught up with former Pompey man Chris Kamara to take a look at the promotion race in the third tier and he told us that the south coast side should be aiming for the top two:

“It’s so tight at the top of that division, there’s a handful of points separating the top six or seven clubs so it’s going to be a close-run thing.

“I think you could look down as far as Gillingham for teams that have a chance so the top eleven in the league still really could challenge.

“You’d think Portsmouth alongside the likes of Sunderland, Peterborough, Fleetwood, Rotherham and Oxford are still aiming for the top two out of that group, though, behind Coventry City.”

For sure, it’s making for intriguing viewing – or it was until the break – and Kamara feels what might give his old side an edge in the race is the impact the fans can have:

“The biggest thing that Pompey have got going for them is Fratton Park. From my personal experience, you have to have been there or played there to really appreciate what they can do for you as a player. Once the fans get going you can see how important they are to the side’s chances.”

Chris Kamara is at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on 24th April with ‘The Unbelievable Chris Kamara Show,’ get your tickets here.