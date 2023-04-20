Burnley will have to wait for the Chelsea manager situation to be resolved and Marc Cucurella's future to be decided before a decision will be made about the future of on-loan left-back Ian Maatsen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay under Vincent Kompany this term - scoring four goals and providing six assists in 38 appearances as he's helped the Clarets return to the Premier League and close in on the Championship title.

Burnley, Chelsea transfer talks

Maatsen is due to return to Chelsea this summer but Kompany and co. want him back at Turf Moor ahead of next season.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Burnley are keen to hold further talks with the Blues about keeping the Dutchman but they'll have to be patient.

FLW understands that the Clarets will have to wait for Chelsea's new manager search to be resolved and a decision to be made about the future of Cucurella, who is second choice at left-back behind Ben Chillwell and has struggled to make an impact since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

What is Ian Maatsen's contract situation at Burnley?

Maatsen signed a new long-term deal at Chelsea in 2020, which is due to keep him under contract until next summer.

That means the upcoming window represents their last chance to cash in on the defender, unless they intend on offering him a new deal.