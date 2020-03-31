Exclusive: Chelsea and Dortmund keep tabs on Bristol City player

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have regularly sent scouts to watch Bristol City central midfielder Han-Noah Massengo this season, a source close to the Robins has exclusively informed Football League World.

The source has confirmed though, that Bristol City have absolutely no intention to sell Massengo, and view him as a fundamental figure in the future of the club.

The French wonderkid signed for Bristol City in the summer for a fee in the region of £8 million, and his assured performances in the middle of the park have attracted interest from a few elite European clubs, namely Chelsea and Dortmund.

At just 18 years old, Massengo has become a key component within Lee Johnson’s Bristol City midfield and he is already proving a shrewd addition at Ashton Gate.

Adept at intercepting and breaking up play in midfield, the midfielder has shown flashes as to why he was afforded appearances in the Champions League with Monaco last season.

Massengo made his professional debut back in 2018 for Monaco in the Champions League group stage, coming on in as a substitute against Club Brugge.

This introduction meant he became the first player born in the 21st century to play in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lee Johnson’s side currently sit on the periphery of the play-offs in the Championship, occupying seventh spot in the table, one point adrift of sixth-placed Preston North End.