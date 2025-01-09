League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers have seen a bid for Charlton Athletic defender Lloyd Jones knocked back, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The centre-back has been a key reason behind four clean sheets in six appearances for the Addicks since returning from an injury which was sustained back in October, and had been pinpointed as a target for Matt Bloomfield's high-flying Chairboys amid ongoing speculation regarding the immediate future of their Welsh defender, Joe Low.

Wycombe are currently sat in second place in League One, just a point behind Birmingham City, but were unable to return to the summit on Tuesday night after a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town, and have seen several transfer rumours circulate regarding key performers such as Low and Richard Kone, and they have since rekindled an interest in their one-time target.

However, Charlton boss Nathan Jones has stated that his defender remains a key asset at this moment in time, with talks over his long-term future at the Valley ongoing.

Wycombe Wanderers see Lloyd Jones bid rejected amid Joe Low exit talk

Links regarding a potential move to Wycombe for Jones surfaced via Alan Nixon last week, as via his Patreon account, the reporter stated that Bloomfield's side were readying themselves for the departure of the aforementioned Low for a £750,000 figure amid interest from Preston North End and Swansea City.

Low remains contracted to the Buckinghamshire outfit at this moment in time, with Swans boss Luke Williams admitting the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.

Regardless, Wycombe have still made an approach for the Addicks centre-back and Liverpool academy graduate, but Football League World can exclusively reveal that the Chairboys' initial offer for the former Wales and England youth international has been knocked back by their divisional rivals.

Nathan Jones outlines Charlton Athletic stance on Lloyd Jones' future

Jones signed a two-year contract in SE7 back in June 2023 after leaving Cambridge United, which is set to expire in the summer.

However, his boss and namesake, Nathan, has revealed that he would like to keep the defender, who has over 180 appearances at this level, on the club's books in the long run, stating that the centre-back is settled in South London after the recent 0-0 draw with Reading and that talks over a new deal are ongoing.

"Anyone who wants to come in for Lloyd Jones, he's a prized asset for us," he said. "We're ongoing in terms of contract talks. He's another one that has actually found a home. I signed him for Luton and working with him, he was a lot younger than he is now."

Lloyd Jones' 24/25 League One Stats Total Matches Played 17 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 9 Interceptions per Game 1.9 Tackles per Game 1.4 Recoveries per Game 2.5 Dribbled Past per Game 0.1 Clearances per Game 6.2 Duels Won per Game 9.6 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 09/01/25)

"We had two real excellent, experienced, serial promotion-winning centre-halves in our team at the time. I've got a chance to work with him again. He's really found a home and everything here now. We want to make a longer-term home for him, that's ongoing."

The centre-back featured in 32 league outings and scored twice last season, before making 17 appearances so far this season.

This included the winner in Charlton's opening-day victory at Wigan Athletic, as well as captaining the side against Stevenage and Mansfield Town, further emphasising his importance at the heart of Jones' team, who are in 11th place, seven points behind Reading in sixth.