Exclusive: Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth & Bolton Wanderers eyeing move for Rotherham United man

Rotherham United winger Kieran Sadlier is attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 27-year-old’s current deal with the Millers is set to expire next summer and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the League One outfit.

Sadlier was believed to be the subject of a bid from an unnamed third-tier side earlier this year but Rotherham opted to reject this particular offer.

After missing a considerable chunk of action during the previous campaign as a result of a serious ankle injury, Sadlier has been used on a sporadic basis by Rotherham in League One this season.

Limited to just five league starts in the opening months of the 2021/22 campaign, Sadlier was recently forced to watch on from the bench for the club’s clashes with Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley.

Do you think you're a massive Rotherham United fan? Try score 100% on this Millers quiz

1 of 28 When did Rotherham United sign Daniel Barlaser? 2020 2021 2019 2018

Whilst the winger has only managed to score one goal in the third-tier this season, he has produced some fantastic performances in the EFL Trophy for Rotherham.

During the four games that he has played in this particular competition, Sadlier has provided six direct goal contributions for his side who are set to face Crewe Alexandra in the third round next month.

Sadlier may not feature in this particular clash as Charlton, Portsmouth and Bolton are all eyeing up a potential swoop for him as they look to push on in League One during the second-half of the season.

FLW can also reveal that a Scottish Premiership side have submitted a pre-contract offer for the winger in an attempt to win the race for his signature.