Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson has agreed a pre-contract with Hungarian top tier side Fehérvár FC, which would see him join as a free agent on July 1st, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The midfielder's current contract at The Valley is set to expire in the summer and he has not agreed fresh terms with the League One club despite technical director Andy Scott revealing that multiple offers have been tabled, which means that from the start of this month, he has been able to agree pre-contract deals with overseas teams.

George Dobson agrees Fehérvár deal

Dobson's future has been subject of speculation in recent weeks as a result and sources have exclusively informed FLW that the 26-year-old has now agreed a deal that will see him join the ambitious Hungarian top tier side from 1st July.

FLW understands that Charlton do have a permanent offer on the table from Fehérvár and could sell their skipper before the winter window closes.

However, negotiations between the two have dragged on and Dobson has now agreed to join on a pre-contract, which will see him sign a three-year deal in the summer.

Fehérvár are third in the Nemzeti Bajnokság in 2023/24 but are well-backed financially and have ambitions of playing in Europe.

George Dobson at Charlton

Dobson's exit will be a blow for the Addicks as he has been a regular fixture in their side since he joined from Sunderland in the summer of 2021.

The defensive midfielder's grit, passion, and reliable performances have made him a fan favourite over the past few years while he was named club captain by then-boss Dean Holden in December 2022.

Season Appearances Goals Assists League finish 2021/22 43 1 3 13th 2022/23 53 1 4 10th 2023/24 33 3 0 16th* George Dobson at Charlton Athletic - as per Transfermarkt (24/01)

He's amassed 129 appearances for Charlton in total, more than any other club in his career, and will be missed should his move away from South London be confirmed.

That said, the Addicks do have plenty of central midfield options to call upon - with January signings Conor Coventry, Tyreeq Bakinson, and Lewis Fiorini joining the likes of Terry Taylor, Karoy Anderson, Louie Watson, Scott Fraser, Panutche Kamara, and Conor McGrandles.

All change at The Valley

The news of Dobson's impending exit comes less than 24 hours after it was announced that Michael Appleton had been relieved of his duties.

Charlton had been struggling under Appleton and have not won a game since late November while a run of six defeats in their last seven has seen them drop to 16th in the table - only four points above the drop zone.

Having been brought in as a replacement for Dean Holden in September, the 48-year-old had lost the patience and support of the majority of the fanbase, and he was given his marching orders after last night's defeat to Northampton Town.

Former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been linked as a potential successor.