Exclusive: Charlton Athletic ace set for Birmingham City move to reunite with Lee Bowyer

Birmingham City are set to sign Chuks Aneke on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic, with the striker on course to link up with his former manager Lee Bowyer at St Andrew’s, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

Aneke’s future has been a hot topic this summer with his contract up at the end of this month.

Indeed, with less than a week left for a decision to be made, Football League World can reveal that the forward has opted to leave The Valley and link up with his former Addicks boss at Birmingham City, with the Blues aiming for progress in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

This news will come as a natural blow to Charlton, meanwhile, who saw Aneke score 15 goals in Sky Bet League One last season, as well as providing a couple of assists.

He’s been at the club since 2019 with Bowyer signing him from MK Dons and it’s clear that the now Birmingham City boss has not lost any appreciation for the forward as a player, with him putting his contact book to good use here.

For the Addicks, meanwhile, there was always a chance this could happen with Aneke at the end of his contract and they’ll be looking to the likes of Jayden Stockley to fill the goal-scoring void, as well as potentially any new attacking signings.

