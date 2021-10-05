Exclusive: Championship rivals monitoring 5-goal Blackpool attacker ahead of January transfer window

Blackpool face a battle to keep hold of Shayne Lavery in the January transfer window with various clubs in the Championship monitoring the attacker, Football League World has exclusively been told.

The 22-year-old only joined the newly-promoted side in the summer from Northern Irish outfit Linfield, but he has adapted to life in English football with ease.

As well as impressing with energy off the ball and his pace, Lavery has shown he has composure in front of goal, netting five times in 11 games, including in the weekend win over Blackburn that made it three in three.

Such form has already caught the eye, as FLW can reveal that there is interest in the player ahead of the window opening in the New Year.

However, Blackpool have no intention of selling their key man, which suggests it will take a big-money bid to force them to change their mind.

They also have security when it comes to Lavery, as whilst he only signed a two-year deal after joining in the summer, the Tangerines do have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

Lavery has had to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers after picking up a hamstring injury shortly after scoring against Blackburn on Saturday.