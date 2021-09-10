Exclusive: Celtic, Rangers, Newcastle and West Ham among clubs tracking Millwall man amid contract saga

Millwall star Jed Wallace is a man in demand with a cluster of top flight clubs – as well as Championship ones – all vying to sign the attacking midfielder in January, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at The Den next summer after joining the Lions permanently in the summer of 2017, and since then he has been consistently the club’s most creative outlet.

An offer is on the table for Wallace to potentially extend his stay in South Bermondsey, but his 21 Championship goals and 18 assists in the last two full seasons, coupled with his flying start to the 2021-22 campaign where he’s scored three times, has seen interest in his services ramp up.

As well as Championship big guns West Brom, a host of Premier League teams including Burnley, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Brentford are all watching Wallace’s situation with interest, as well as Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic who can approach him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Millwall are keen to get Wallace tied down as soon as possible but FLW’s sources say that it’s looking increasingly difficult for the club to get their prized asset to commit to a new deal.

Speaking about his contract situation this week, Wallace told News at Den: “There was a conversation a few months ago and that’s been documented.

“I don’t have much expertise in contracts and negotiations. I’m just concentrating on playing football, playing the best I can.

“My dream is to get Millwall promoted to the Premier League, I’ve never hidden away from that and I’m doing the best I can to try and help us do that.”