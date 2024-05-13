Highlights Connor Barron is a key player for Aberdeen, but his future is uncertain as his contract is expiring soon.

Swansea City remain keen on signing Aberdeen’s Connor Barron, but they will face competition from Celtic, Rangers and Italian clubs for the midfielder, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Connor Barron’s career so far

The 21-year-old came through the ranks with the Dons, and he has gone on to make over 50 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut in the 2021/22 season.

Barron has established himself as a key figure in the team in the current campaign, featuring 27 times, including in the emphatic weekend victory over Hibs, whilst he also impressed in the recent Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park.

Connor Barron's 23/24 League season so far (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 27 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 78% Touches per game 47.6 Tackles per game 1.7

Connor Barron transfer latest

Despite his increasing importance to the Aberdeen side, there are major doubts about Barron’s future, as his contract at Pittodrie is set to expire in the coming weeks.

Whilst they remain in dialogue over an extension, Barron will be free to talk to other clubs, and if he does depart, Aberdeen will only be entitled to training compensation should the academy graduate move on.

Swansea tried to take advantage of this situation in the winter window, but their £500,000 offer for the player was turned down by the Scottish side.

But, FLW has been told that their interest in Barron remains, as they continue to keep tabs on Barron, but a deal for the Scotland U21 international won’t be straightforward.

That’s because we can also confirm that Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers are monitoring Barron, along with clubs in Italy, amid recent reports that Cagliari had made the youngster a priority.

Connor Barron will have a big decision to make about his future

Of course, there are still two games to play for Aberdeen this season, so Barron won’t be letting this talk distract him from those two fixtures.

Yet, when the season is finished, it seems clear that he is going to have to make a big call on his future, and the contract situation means that Barron is in a position where he is in total control of his next move, which isn’t always the case for footballers.

Given the first-team exposure he has had at Aberdeen, you would imagine that Barron will ensure he gets similar opportunities at his next club.

Whether that will come in Glasgow remains to be seen, but both Celtic and Rangers will be in Europe next season, which means more games, and it’s obviously a factor in making them attractive to players.

Barron will also have seen former Aberdeen player Lewis Ferguson thrive since moving to Italy, with the midfielder starring in helping Bologna push for Champions League football before an injury ended his season.

Meanwhile, Josh Doig and Aaron Hickey are two others who have made successful moves from the Scottish Premiership to Serie A.

Swansea City’s summer plans

All of this makes it difficult for Swansea to compete as they look to sign Barron, but Luke Williams’ project and style of play is sure to appeal.

Barron ticks the boxes in terms of what he wants from a midfielder, as he is comfortable on the ball, and the Welsh side could be the ideal platform for the player to make that next step.

Swansea fans will be pleased to see that the club are targeting young, talented individuals with the scope to improve, and it will be intriguing to see what business they can get done in this crucial summer window.