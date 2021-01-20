Exclusive: Celtic exploring possibility of signing out-of-favour EFL player

Stoke City winger Tom Ince is attracting interest from Celtic, with the Scottish giants looking at possible ways to strike a deal for him this January, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Ince was a big-money signing at the bet365 Stadium upon Stoke’s relegation back into the Championship in 2018.

After spells with Derby County and Huddersfield Town, he was seen as a player that could drive Stoke back into the Premier League.

However, the club’s struggles since relegation have hampered Ince and he’s scored only nine goals across two-and-a-half seasons with the Potters.

Michael O’Neill is favouring others ahead of Ince at this stage, with the 28-year-old earning just seven Championship appearances so far this season, totalling 254 minutes.

A source has told Football League World that Celtic are showing an interest in Ince at this midpoint of the January transfer window.

Neil Lennon’s side are exploring how they might be able to sign the winger this month as they look to put their campaign back on track.

Celtic currently sit second behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Despite having three games in hand on their Old Firm rivals, Celtic are in serious trouble when it comes to their dominance in the Scottish game, with Steven Gerrard’s side 21 points ahead of them in the table.

Ince has never played outside England, but is well travelled having had spells with Notts County, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Hull, Derby, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and now Stoke.

