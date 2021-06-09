Exclusive: Carlton Palmer urges West Brom to follow a familiar path with summer signings

West Bromwich Albion face an important season trying to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – and they should have the squad to be in a very strong position to do so.

The Baggies have ridded themselves of perceived deadwood who have come to the end of their contracts and now they have a strong nucleus to build around for an immediate top flight return.

The likes of Callum Robinson, Semi Ajayi, Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant you can expect to be around in 2021-22 put perhaps not Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone who are being linked to Premier League clubs.

West Brom will likely get decent fees for the pair and will also bring in parachute payments following their relegation, but it doesn’t mean they have to throw big money around on new signings as it doesn’t always work.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England midfielder Carlton Palmer, who started his playing career at The Hawthorns, thinks that the club should exploit the loan market to bring in some promising Premier League talents – as it worked so well for them in 2018 when Harvey Barnes arrived and scored nine goals in 26 games.

“You’ve got to get them young Premier League players in and get them played,” Palmer told FLW.

“They had Harvey Barnes from Leicester and when he dropped down to the Championship it did him a world of good – he played regular football, became more confident in his game and then went back to Leicester and he’s been a regular.

“And that’s just through playing games because you get your confidence, you get your ability and because you’re playing consistently, then you just go from strength to strength.”

The Baggies brought in Mason Holgate and Tosin Adarabioyo that very same season and they’ve both become better players, whilst in the 2019-20 promotion campaign Grady Diangana lit up the Championship on loan from West Ham.

It’s a market that could be exploited by West Brom once again who can easily pay the loan fees and wages required for top young talent who need senior experience, much like Barnes and Diangana did.