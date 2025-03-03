AC Milan are the latest club to be linked with a move for Burnley star Maxime Esteve, and Carlton Palmer has exclusively told Football League World that Premier League promotion is the Claret's only realistic hope of keeping him.

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed via Patreon that Milan have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action, as they weigh up a potential summer move.

Premier League duo Everton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the French youth international, with Nixon stating that a permanent exit would be "certain" should Burnley fail to win promotion to the top flight this season.

However, Esteve has only just put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension at Turf Moor in September, meaning should any interested party wish to strike a deal with the Clarets, they will have to pay top dollar.

"He will move on" - Carlton Palmer believes Burnley's only hope of retaining Maxime Esteve is to win Premier League promotion

Speaking exclusively with FLW, Palmer believes that Burnley can only hope to have a realistic chance of keeping Esteve if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

He said: "AC Milan are the latest club to be linked with Burnley's star centre-back Maxime Esteve, who has been outstanding for Burnley this season.

"You would think that unless Burnley get back to the Premier League, he will move on, and it may be a case of moving on in any event. Burnley are in a very, very strong position with Maxime. He's under contract until the summer of 2029.

"So they're not going to let him go cheaply. But, I would think that unless Burnley get back to the Premier League, he would go. Even then it's not a certainty that he will stay.

Maxime Esteve's 23/24 Premier League stats - per FotMob Appearances Duels won per 90 Interceptions Pass accuracy Avg. match rating 16 4.80 1.85 84.4% 6.6/10

"They've got a game in hand, if they win that they would go two points behind Sheffield United (as of 3 March), so it's massive for Scott Parker that they get back to the Premier League in order to keep the player, with the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace all after the player.

"Spurs are supposed to be interested in him. He's played a central role in the Clarets' defensive record, conceding just nine goals in 33 games to date (as of 3 March). He has been outstanding.

"He's a cut above the Championship that is for sure. He put in some good performances in the Premier League, and it was a surprise to see him stay and play in the Championship this season.

"So we'll have to see. He's 22. For sure Scott Parker will be just concentrating on trying to get them back, automatically or via the play-offs. If they have got any hope of keeping him, they have to be in the Premier League next season.

It's no secret that Esteve has some top clubs sniffing around him, and Palmer believes it would be very hard for Burnley's talented young Frenchman to turn down the chance to sign for AC Milan.

"It's hard to turn down a club like AC Milan," he continued. "They are one of the giants of world football.

"Everton and Crystal Palace; Everton under David Moyes I think will go from strength to strength, Crystal Palace; if you go, then you're going to play in the Premier League and you're playing at a higher level.

"No disrespect to Crystal Palace, but I think he's going to go to a top club. He's a really, really good player. I think the likes of Spurs and AC Milan will come knocking.

"Which would be a good fit? Whichever club is at the highest level. Spurs would be a great shout for him."