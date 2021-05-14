Exclusive: Carlton Palmer makes transfer claim involving Barry Bannan and Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer has claimed that he would keep Barry Bannan at the club this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Scot was once again influential for the Owls this term despite the fact that they suffered relegation from the Sky Bet Championship on the final day and racked up an impressive two goals and five assists in 49 games across all competitions.

Naturally, Bannan’s solid performances for Wednesday haven’t gone unnoticed amongst clubs elsewhere, with a source close to FLW previously revealing that Brentford are interested in signing the Owls’ skipper this summer.

However the former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace schemer did seemingly commit his immediate future to the Yorkshire based club in more recent times after he put pen to paper on a contract extension which sees him tied to the Hillsborough outfit until the summer of 2023.

Now, Palmer has offered his thought’s on the players situation as the upcoming transfer window begins top loom large, with the ex-midfielder stating the following to FLW:

“Out of that current squad, I mean there’s a few that I would keep out the team that played on the final weekend, I’d keep Barry Bannan, I think he’s given his all for the club, I think he’s a very good player, who is certainly better than League One.

“I have to question a lot of the other players and I have to question a lot of the salaries that they’re earning and I think they have to consider whether it would be a good thing to use this opportunity to clear the decks of players who are earning big salaries who haven’t delivered.

“Simple as that, they just haven’t delivered for the club.”

Bannan had previously admitted in recent months that he would be very keen to stay at the club and quickly followed up on that vow by signing his extended contract.

