Exclusive: Carlton Palmer makes claim about ‘inconsistent’ Sheffield Wednesday mainstay as summer exit looms

Carlton Palmer has labelled Adam Reach as inconsistent as Sheffield Wednesday gear up for the midfielder’s departure in the summer transfer window.

Football League World understand that these will be Reach’s final few fixtures as a Wednesday player, with the 28-year-old out of contract at Hillsborough and the Owls resigned to losing him ahead of 2021/22.

Watford and Cardiff City are potential destinations for the versatile midfielder, but Palmer has insisted to Football League World that Reach’s departure will not be a huge loss for Wednesday.

“Not at all, how can you say that?” Palmer responded when quizzed on whether Reach’s exit was going to be a blow.

“For two seasons the team has been poor and needs as massive overhaul.

“Adam Reach is a good player from what I’ve seen, but what I’ve seen is too inconsistent.

“They are in the bottom three and, I’ve said this for years, but they need a massive overhaul of the playing staff.

“There’s very few players that I would be keeping. Even if we stayed in the Championship, there would be a lot of players I was shipping out if I was Darren Moore.

“If we go down, there are maybe one or two players that you could use to get out of League One, but there’s not a lot that I’d be keeping.

“Reach is one of them, he’s talented but he’s inconsistent.”

Reach has been on the books with Wednesday since the summer of 2016, when the Owls swooped to bring him to South Yorkshire from Middlesbrough.

In his five seasons on the books with Wednesday, the 28-year-old has made 225 appearances, scoring 24 goals.

This season, Reach has scored five goals and registered three assists, which included a brace in the recent 5-0 win over Cardiff City in the Championship.

Despite results like that in recent weeks, Darren Moore’s side look destined for relegation, sitting seven points adrift of safety ahead of the Championship run-in.