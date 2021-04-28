Exclusive: Carlton Palmer makes Championship relegation claim concerning Sheffield Wednesday and Derby

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has backed his old club to stay in the Championship this season at Derby’s expense, if they win their remaining two games of the season.

As things stand, Wednesday are currently second from bottom of the Championship table, four points adrift of safety, with Derby currently occupying 21st place in the standings.

But with those two sides set to face each other on the final day of the season at Pride Park, Palmer believes that Wednesday still have a chance to pull off a great escape.

The Owls still have to face Derby’s rivals Nottingham Forest on the penultimate day of the season, when the Rams make the trip to the Liberty Stadium, looking to avoid a sixth straight defeat as they take on play-off bound Swansea City.

If however, Wayne Rooney’s side do slip to another loss in Wales, then it seems Palmer believes that Wednesday could yet be playing Championship football next season.

Offering his assessment of the relegation battle going into the final weeks of the season, Palmer told Football League World: “If Sheffield Wednesday can get maximum points, I think they stay up, and it’s not massive ask because they’re playing Nottingham Forest at home and Derby away. And they could be playing Derby when they have just lost six games on the bounce.”

Of course, Rotherham United also remain in the battle for survival, as they sit 22nd in the Championship, level on points with Wednesday, and with a game in hand on both the Owls and Derby.

But it seems Palmer feels the Millers’ final few games of the campaign will not give them a chance to pick up the points needed to avoid relegation, as he added: “I’ve just think that Rotherham’s run-in, they’ve got to play Luton at home, Cardiff away, I just can’t see them picking up enough points to stay up.

“So I think it’s still between Sheffield Wednesday and Derby.”