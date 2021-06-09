Exclusive: Carlton Palmer makes admission over Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumour involving West Brom

Former Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carlton Palmer has stated that he believes Josh Griffiths can be the Yorkshire club’s number one keeper next season if he joins from the Baggies this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The young shot stopper is said to be a target for the Owls as they look to bring in a replacement for the outgoing Keiren Westwood, with Darren Moore said to have identified Griffiths as the ideal candidate to compete with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson for the number one spot at Hillsborough.

Aged just 19, the Albion academy graduate spent the duration of last season on loan at Cheltenham Town as the Robins secured promotion to Sky Bet League One and could well be loaned out again by the recently relegated Championship side as they look to up his first team experience.

After keeping 21 clean sheets in the league last term, Palmer has told FLW that he believes the West Brom man could be just what Wednesday are looking for moving forwards as he stated the following:

“It all depends on what Darren (Moore) has available to him, you know, he’s a really good young keeper and unsurprisingly he wants to be playing again now, you know, if I was a young keeper keeper coming through, In would want to be playing at the age of 18 or 19.

“His age makes no difference if he’s good enough. You know, if he’s good enough to do the job, he’s good enough to step up. You’ve got to remember now, it’s League One, which is a very good standard, but if you’re worth your salt as a professional footballer, League One should be doable for you.

“The only way that these young players can get experience is if they play and Darren has now got to try and find that balance, as you don’t want too many young kids in there trying to learn their trade.”