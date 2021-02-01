Exclusive: Carlton Palmer criticises past advisors at QPR that led to financial plight

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer has suggested QPR owner Tony Fernandes has needed better advisors at times during his spell at the club.

Fernandes has largely stepped away from the day-to-day running of the Hoops now but obviously retains a keen interest in the club and will hope Mark Warburton and the team can lift themselves up away from the relegation zone in the Championship.

Indeed, the dream eventually will be to return QPR to the Premier League, though that might be a longer-term aim at the moment, and Palmer thinks in the past better advisors have been needed at the club to help the club and Fernandes along.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer explained what he thought when looking at general ownership of Championship clubs:

“If you look at the clubs that have struggles, you look at QPR with Fernandes.

“He came in there, he put a shedload of money in and his advisors advised him wrong.

“Look at the amount of money that was wasted. QPR have still not got back to the Premier League with the amount of money he’s done, simply because the people who are advising him weren’t advising him correctly.

“I can’t criticise Fernandes for not putting his money in, as I would never criticise [Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon] Chansiri for doing the same. He has put his money into the football club. But what he hasn’t done, is get advice on how to run a football club.”

Some interesting thoughts from Palmer but the crucial thing now is that QPR are a well-run club with plenty of the off-field issues things of the past.

Of course, finances are still tight with Rangers but they are operating shrewdly and that has been demonstrated by, on paper, some decent signings this month.

Indeed, Mark Warburton will be hoping that the trio that has come in to add to his side’s spine will help them climb the table.

