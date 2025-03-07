Pundit and former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has warned Coventry City that promotion to the Premier League may be required in order to retain the services of Milan van Ewijk, who has been the subject of interest elsewhere in recent times.

The 24-year-old is soon to complete his second season at the CBS Arena after joining from Dutch outfit Heerenveen for a reported £3.4 million in July 2023.

He has been one of the most impressive full-backs at Championship level ever since, and enjoyed particularly strong form last time out as Coventry missed out on a top-six finish under Mark Robins. Van Ewijk has continued to be an ever-present following the appointment of Frank Lampard, though, which has proved something of a masterstroke with Coventry now very much on the hunt for the play-offs.

The former Dutch youth international has made 35 Championship appearances this season, with his consistent displays seemingly capturing interest.

Milan van Ewijk's 24/25 Championship stats for Coventry City via FotMob, as of March 7 Appearances 35 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 34 Successful dribbles 18 Touches in opposition box 50 Tackles won 49 Duels won 147 Interceptions 42 Recoveries 146

He was reportedly of interest to Premier League side Fulham back in January, while previous reports have also linked van Ewijk with the likes of Roma and Galatasaray.

Van Ewijk is under contract until 2027 at Coventry, who have established a reputation as something of a selling club in recent years by sanctioning significant sales for the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer after failing to gain promotion to the Premier League. There could, then, be a sense of potential deja vu come the summer.

Carlton Palmer fires Coventry City promotion warning amid Milan van Ewijk transfer situation

According to Palmer, the Sky Blues may need to clinch promotion if they are to have a strong chance at keeping van Ewijk beyond the summer transfer window.

"Coventry City have stormed into the play-offs, what a masterstroke it was bringing Frank Lampard to the club," Palmer explained when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"Everybody was disappointed to see Mark Robins lose his job, but it's proven to be a masterstroke even though that dismissal came as a shock.

"The Sky Blues are now fifth in the league table and have been the second-best team in the division in the last six games, winning five and losing only one. Leeds United remain the only team to have beaten Lampard's side at the CBS Arena.

"They're steaming up into the play-off positions, Lampard will hopefully try and cement that and get promotion.

"But again, which always happens with the likes of Coventry, Milan van Ewijk is being targeted by Premier League clubs. One of those in particular was Fulham and they were keen for him in January.

"So we'll have to see, the play-offs are going to be very strong, there are two places up for grabs and Coventry are on a very good run. They could cement a place in the coming weeks, it's going to be very difficult for them to gain promotion because you're going to have Sunderland and either Burnley or Sheffield United.

"But to keep the likes of van Ewijk and other players, promotion has to be gained. We'll have to wait and see, they need a few more results to cement that play-off place.

"Coventry will hold out for a huge amount of money and won't allow him to go cheaply."

Coventry City could receive a significant transfer fee for Milan van Ewijk

As Palmer alludes to, Coventry should be able to collect an extremely handsome figure if they end up cashing in on the right-back.

Coventry have showcased an ability to drive a hard bargain and collect big fees for their prized talent in recent years, such as the likes of Gyokeres and Hamer, and they will be looking to repeat that if and when the time comes for van Ewijk to seek pastures new.

He's still just 24 years of age so is yet to reach what one would imagine his 'prime years' to be, though he has made a serious impression in the second-tier over the last two years and looks capable of making the transition to top-flight football.

Van Ewijk thrives at both ends of the pitch and his dynamic attacking qualities are likely going to make him a wanted man in a matter of months.