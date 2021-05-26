Exclusive: Carlton Palmer backs Darren Moore after making key Sheffield Wednesday decisions

It will be all change at Hillsborough next season as Darren Moore has cleared the decks at Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One.

Their place in England’s third tier was confirmed following a final day of the season draw with Derby County, ending a nine-year stay in the Championship.

With fresh concerns in the final week of the season regarding player wages, it came as no surprise to see that the Owls’ retained list that came out last week featured a lot of the big earners and players who have been at the club for a while.

Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Elias Kachunga, Tom Lees, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes and Keiren Westwood were all not offered new deals and that has created a ton of space in the squad.

Just 16 players remain from last season – 15 if Osaze Urhoghide doesn’t pen a new contract – and there’s likely going to be a lot of incomings from free agency and the loan market.

Moore will no doubt receive a lot of backing from the fans though as the club look to make an immediate return to the second tier and he’s also been given the seal of approval from former Owls midfielder Carlton Palmer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that Moore has done the right thing when it comes to overhauling the squad and choosing not to renew any of the big Championship earners.

“For me, I think Darren’s done exactly what I would have done – cleared out,” said Palmer.

“Clear out and start again, that’s exactly what I would do.”