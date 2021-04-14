Exclusive: Carlton Palmer addresses bullish criticism of Sheffield Wednesday individual

Carlton Palmer has reiterated that he hasn’t heard good things about Keiren Westwood’s attitude when things haven’t been going well for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are staring relegation in the face now, with League One seemingly beckoning for Darren Moore’s side.

Earlier in the month, Palmer was quite vocal about one member of Moore’s senior squad in the form of Westwood, describing to FootballFanCast how he hadn’t heard good things about the Irishman.

And, on the back of those comments, Palmer has reiterated what he’s been told when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

He said: “That was brought to my attention about Keiren.

“I don’t know the lad personally, it is what I’ve been told by a good source: he’s not the best in the dressing room when things aren’t going well.

“But, I don’t know the lad personally.

“Something has been wrong at Sheffield Wednesday for a long time. With the players they have, they should have been performing better on a much more consistent basis.”

Westwood, 36, has been with Wednesday since 2014 and has made 192 appearances for the Owls.

However, that’s a figure that could be a lot higher but for Westwood falling out of favour under previous regimes, including Garry Monk.

Westwood’s last appearance under current boss, Moore, came around a month ago in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

A rib injury kept the goalkeeper sidelined on the back of that and he’s been competing with Joe Wildsmith for the gloves since returning.

The 36-year-old did start last night, however, in Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Swansea City at Hillsborough.

That result leaves Moore’s side 23rd still and seven points adrift of safety.