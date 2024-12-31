League Two strugglers Carlisle United are set to land a transfer coup with the addition of Blackpool midfielder Elliot Embleton, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Cumbrians are currently in the relegation zone in the fourth tier of English football, with owner Tom Piatek and sporting director Rob Clarkson now looking at all options to strengthen Mike Williamson’s hand for the second half of the campaign.

United have already landed Derry City playmaker Will Patching on a free transfer ahead of the January transfer window, and they are now set to confirm a second midfield addition to bolster the engine room at Brunton Park.

Elliot Embleton set to join Carlisle United from Blackpool

According to sources connected with FLW, Carlisle are poised to land the services of Embleton on a long-term contract, with a three-and-a-half year deal on the table for the 25-year-old.

Embleton made his name at Sunderland, coming through the Black Cats academy and was capped at four different youth levels for England, playing 92 times in all competitions on Wearside which included 23 Championship matches.

Injury issued have plagued Embleton in recent years though, with an ankle ligament injury keeping him out of Sunderland's second half of 2022-23, and in a loan stint at Derby County the following season, he played just twice before tearing his thigh muscle.

Having spent time on loan at Blackpool in 2020-21, Embleton re-joined the Seasiders back in August on a two-year contract, but has seen his game-time limited under Steve Bruce's management, and has fallen out of the matchday squad completely in recent weeks.

However, he is set to get the chance to revitalise his career at Brunton Park, where he will sign a contract until 2028.

Elliot Embleton deal is a massive one for Carlisle United and Mike Williamson

For under-pressure head coach Williamson, who arrived in the EFL with a blooming reputation at MK Dons after a stint with Gateshead before moving on to Carlisle, the imminent arrival of Embleton has to be seen as a major one.

He has pedigree at England youth level but also crucially at Championship level and League One, but there should be no concerns that he hasn't been getting in Blackpool's team.

Embleton possesses good playmaking qualities on the ball, and whilst a long-term contract for someone with his recent injury record could be seen as a major risk, the ex-Sunderland man should shine in League Two.