Exclusive: Carlisle United poised to finalise swoop for former Liverpool talent

Carlisle United are set to complete the signing of Corey Whelan on a free transfer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old defender is available this summer as his deal with Wigan Athletic runs down, with the Latics confirming last month that they wouldn’t be offering Whelan a new contract.

So, he has been on the lookout for a new club and FLW have been told that he will be linking up with the Cumbrians.

Head coach Chris Beech has been keen to make new additions to his squad after the side missed out on a top seven finish last season and Whelan will arrive with decent pedigree despite his relatively young age.

As well as featuring for Wigan in League One last season, the right-back came through the ranks at Liverpool, whilst he has also had loan spells in the Football League with Crewe Alexandra and Yeovil Town over the years earlier in his career.