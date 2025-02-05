Former Northampton Town boss Jon Brady, and ex-Swindon Town manager Mark Kennedy are both in the frame to become Carlisle United's new manager, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Cumbrian outfit currently sit bottom of the League Two table following last Saturday's 5-1 home defeat to Swindon Town, and made the decision to sack former boss Mike Williamson on Monday.

League Two standings Pos Team P GD Pts 21 Accrington 27 -11 29 22 Tranmere 28 -25 26 23 Morecambe 29 -19 23 24 Carlisle 28 -24 21

The Blues were only relegated from League One last season, but a poor total of just five wins from 28 fixtures in the fourth tier this season has put their EFL status under serious threat.

FLW's sources have revealed that the League Two side are only looking to appoint a boss who is currently out of work, given the timescale between now and the end of the season, while Kennedy and Brady are two names who are in the frame.

Carlisle have just 18 games remaining as they look to obtain fourth tier survival, and currently sit five points adrift of safety, after winning just one of their last six games, and losing the other five.

Brady resigned as Northampton boss back in December, when the Cobblers were sitting 21st in the League One table, just one position below where they currently are ahead of Friday night's trip to Mansfield Town.

Meanwhile, Kennedy was sacked by Swindon last October, after guiding the Wiltshire outfit to just two victories in 13 League Two outings, and the Robins have significantly climbed the table under the stewardship of his successor Ian Holloway.

Brady could be a better appointment for Carlisle than Kennedy

As it stands, the Blues are in serious danger of suffering back-to-back relegations from League One all the way down to the National League, so it is vital that they get their next managerial appointment right.

It could be argued that appointing Brady would be a safer choice than opting for Kennedy's services, as the Irishman struggled in League Two with Swindon earlier this season.

Meanwhile, the former Northampton boss still has a strong fourth tier record in recent years, as he won the Cobblers promotion to League One in 2023, before guiding them to a mid-table spot in the third tier just last term.