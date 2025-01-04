Carlisle United are in talks with free agent Adam Reach as Mike Williamson looks to continue to strengthen his squad, Football League World can reveal.

The Cumbrians have endured a miserable season so far and they went into the weekend fixtures sitting bottom of League Two, with relegation a very real possibility.

The appointment of Williamson hasn’t had the desired impact either so far, with the former MK Dons chief yet to turn the side's fortunes around.

Carlisle United in talks with free agent Adam Reach

However, the club are looking to back the head coach in the window with the Cumbrian outfit already sealing deals for Will Patching, Callum Whelan, and Elliot Embleton.

And, another new recruit could be on the way as sources have informed FLW that Reach is a target for Williamson.

The 31-year-old is currently without a club since leaving West Brom in the summer and Carlisle are in talks with him over a deal.

The League Two side wouldn’t need to agree a fee with another club and it’s not one that they would need to rush through in theory as Reach could be signed outside the window.

It was reported back in October that the versatile midfielder was training with Swansea City, but the Welsh side didn’t make a move to sign the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man, who is approaching 500 appearances in his career.

Adam Reach could be a real coup for Carlisle United

The signing of Embleton for a club at the bottom of League Two was a real statement of intent, and this is another move that would attract attention if Carlisle can get it over the line.

Of course, there are obvious concerns about the fact that Reach hasn’t played football this season, but if he did prove his fitness, he could certainly add a lot to the team.

He is capable of playing in different positions, and those who have seen him over the years will recognise the quality he has in his left foot, which makes him a real asset.

Adam Reach Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Middlesbrough 77 7 10 Darlington (loan) 5 1 - Shrewsbury Town (loan) 24 3 1 Bradford City (loan) 18 3 1 Preston (loan) 36 4 3 Sheffield Wednesday 230 24 34 West Brom 78 2 4

In truth, it’s a surprise he hasn’t been picked up by a club, but he may be waiting for the right opportunity – it remains to be seen if the Cumbrians are that opportunity.

Carlisle are back in action against Williamson’s old club MK Dons next weekend, and it will be interesting to see if any more new recruits are through the door by then.