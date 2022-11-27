Exclusive: Cardiff, QPR and Huddersfield among clubs eyeing League One defender

Lincoln City are facing a battle to keep hold of defender Regan Poole ahead of the January transfer window amid interest from a number of Championship clubs, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Poole joined the Imps from MK Dons back in the 2021 January transfer window, and has been a regular at Sincil Bank ever since.

The 24-year-old has so far made 101 appearances in all competitions for the club, who are currently ninth in the League One table.

Those performances have now seen Poole attract plenty of attention in the lead up to the return of the window in the new year, when there looks set to be a battle for his services.

Poole previously had a spell with Cardiff City at youth level, and it is understood that the Bluebirds are now keen to bring him back to the Welsh capital.

However, they could face competition for his signature, with QPR, Millwall, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool all also taking a keen interest in the right-back.

Having signed a multi-year contract at Sincil Bank when he joined Lincoln for an undisclosed fee almost two years ago, the Imps will be in a position to demand a fee for Poole, should any bids materialise from those interested clubs.