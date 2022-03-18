Exclusive: Cardiff City tracking 27-goal striker ahead of summer transfer window

Cardiff City are one of a number of clubs interested in making a summer transfer move for Scottish striker Declan McManus, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 27-year-old is currently having a spellbinding season in-front of goal for Welsh Premier League side The New Saints, who he joined in the summer for £60,000 from Dunfermline Athletic in his native country of Scotland.

Since arriving at the Shropshire-based club, McManus has scored 27 goals in 33 goals in all competitions, and has also racked up eight assists this season as his side look to storm to the league title.

McManus scored six goals in as many matches during TNS’ Europa Conference League qualifiers earlier in the campaign and has a record of 21 goals in 22 outings in the league, with seven of those coming in his last six games.

Despite having McManus contracted until 2023, TNS are braced for offers this summer for their star man and the Bluebirds, managed by former striker Steve Morison, are at the front of the queue for his signature.