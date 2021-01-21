Exclusive: Cardiff City keen to recall 23-year-old amid slump in form

Cardiff City are keen to recall defender Ciaron Brown from his loan spell at Livingston, sources close to the club have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Livingston on a one-year loan back in July of last year, his third stint at the Scottish club on a temporary basis.

The Bluebirds are now keen to recall the defender following an alarming slump in form that has seen Neil Harris’ side lose their last five consecutive Sky Bet Championship games.

The defender is yet to make an appearance for Cardiff since arriving after a successful trial period in 2018, with his only involvement in the first-team squad coming when he was an unused substitute in an EFL Cup fixture against Norwich City.

Brown has featured 17 times for Livingston so far this campaign, and actually scored once and provided one assist as Livingston drew 2-2 with Celtic on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Bluebirds fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers at home, with a solitary Chris Willock goal sealing the three points for the R’s.

As a result, the pressure is growing considerably on manager Neil Harris after a dreadful run of form which has seen them drop down to 15th in the league table.