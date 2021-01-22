Exclusive: Cardiff City contact 41-year-old regarding manager’s job after Neil Harris exit

Craig Bellamy has been contacted by Cardiff City regarding the vacant manager’s job at the club, sources close to the situation have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

FLW understands Bellamy was not the only person that had been contacted regarding the job, and it now appears the club are set to appoint Mick McCarthy as Neil Harris’ replacement.

Bellamy, 41, would have been a popular choice with Cardiff City fans and was among those being earmarked for the role following Neil Harris’ dismissal on Thursday.

Bellamy was born in Cardiff and enjoyed a fruitful stint as a player at the Welsh club, whilst also became the club’s player development manager back in 2016 where he oversaw all the club’s age groups and the club’s academy.

In 2019, the Welshman signed a three-year contract to become Anderlecht’s under-21 team coach, following the appointment of Vincent Kompany as the club’s first-team manager.

The Bluebirds have been going through a wretched run of form of late and have lost their last six games in all competitions, with Vincent Tan admitting the reasons behind his sacking to the club’s official website.

Tan said: “Their efforts to propel us towards a fifth-place finish and Play-Off position last year are recognised and appreciated, although sadly we are in a result-orientated business and our on-field results of late and progress this season has been very poor. As such, we have had no choice but to relieve them of their duties in an effort to improve results and league position with a change of manager.