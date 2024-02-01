Highlights Cardiff and Swansea are competing to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, who has caught their eye with his potential.

Cardiff City and Swansea City have made offers to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Connor Barron’s career so far

The 21-year-old, who has represented Scotland at various youth levels, has come through the ranks with the Dons, and he has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club.

As well as that, loan spells at Kelty Hearts and Brechin City provided Barron with the opportunity to get more minutes earlier in his career.

The current season has been a mixed one for Barron, as he has made 13 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, along with seven in Europe, although he hasn’t been a regular in the XI all the time, even if that’s understandable due to his age.

Cardiff and Swansea in battle for Connor Barron

Nevertheless, Barron’s potential appears to have caught the eye, as FLW can reveal that Championship rivals Cardiff and Swansea are both looking to swoop for the central midfielder ahead of the deadline.

They have both lodged offers for the youngster, and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached before the deadline, which is at 11pm.

Any deal would not be a significant one for either of the Welsh clubs, as Barron is out of contract in the summer, so he could be picked up for a bargain fee.

Connor Barron is ready to make the next step

It’s been a tough campaign for Aberdeen, as whilst they have picked up some good results domestically and in Europe, they’ve struggled for consistency, which is why Barry Robson lost his job.

However, it’s been a good season for Barron, who has got to test himself on a big stage in the European Conference League, and he continues to get minutes in the Scottish Premiership.

Obviously, as is the case with all young players, there are areas of his game that need to be improved, but he has shown a lot of quality to suggest he could go on to become a good player in the Championship.

Barron is a technically good footballer, and he would be able to bring that to a Cardiff midfield that sometimes lacks composure on the ball. Those abilities would also make him a good fit for the Swans, who will look to have a clear style of play under Luke Williams after his recent appointment.

January deals are difficult to do

Both of these clubs know how difficult it can be to get deals done, and they know there isn’t a massive rush to get a move for Barron sorted by 11pm tonight.

He is out of contract in the summer, and he is a signing that Cardiff and Swansea will be looking at with the future in mind when you consider his age.

So, if nothing is sorted tonight, then it will certainly be one to revisit in the summer, and it will be interesting to see where Barron ends up playing in the years to come.