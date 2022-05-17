Exclusive: Cardiff and Swansea hold talks with free agent striker

Charlie Austin has held talks with Championship duo Cardiff City and Swansea City after his QPR exit but is looking into a potential MLS move, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the 32-year-old would not be offered a new contract by the R’s and was set to leave when his contract expired this summer.

Across two spells, Austin scored 61 goals in 147 appearances for the west London club – including 14 in 59 games since rejoining them from West Bromwich Albion in January 2021.

He made it clear after leaving the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium that he would not be retiring and it appears he is now assessing his options.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that both Cardiff and Swansea are speaking to Austin.

However, the experienced striker has always been keen on a future move to the MLS and is now looking into making that a reality.

The 32-year-old is no longer the 20-goal-a-season striker he once was but has proven a useful bit-part player for the R’s in 2021/22 so it is no surprise that there is EFL interest in the free agent.

It remains to be seen whether he can be convinced to stay put in the Championship or is able to secure a move across the Atlantic.