Cambridge United have made an enquiry for Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The U's are currently six points adrift of safety in League One, following Tuesday night's defeat to Rotherham United, and have scored just 28 goals in 27 third tier fixtures this term.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are 13th in the League One table, and have not suffered a defeat since a 2-1 loss to automatic promotion chasers Wrexham on Boxing Day.

Cambridge enquire for Jordan Rhodes

The 34-year-old has failed to score in 21 league appearances for Blackpool this campaign, albeit he has been named in Steve Bruce's starting 11 on just three occasions.

Over the years, the Scotland international has established himself as a prolific goalscorer in both the Championship and League One, and had memorable spells with both Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Just last season, Rhodes notched 15 goals in 29 third tier outings for the Tangerines, proving that he is still a major threat in the final third at League One level.

Jordan Rhodes 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 21 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 1

This term, though, he has fallen out of favour at Bloomfield Road, which has clearly tempted Garry Monk's struggling U's side to establish the likelihood of a move for the hotshot.

Rhodes could help U's survive the drop

The former Sheffield Wednesday man demonstrated just last season that his prolific tendencies are still very much intact, when he is handed sufficient game time.

Meanwhile, the U's are desperately struggling in the final third, as club top scorer Elias Kachunga has managed just six goals in 24 League One appearances this season.

A move to Cambridge could be exactly what the Tangerines man needs in order to reignite his form of old, while his services could help the U's in their quest to avoid an unwanted return to League Two for the first time since winning promotion from the fourth tier back in 2021.

Furthermore, Monk knows the Scot well from their time together with Wednesday, and if he can get the best out of the veteran, it would be a major boost to the club's survival hopes.

Up next, Monk's men face the daunting task of hosting promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but perhaps that assignment would be somewhat less challenging with a vastly experienced striker such as Rhodes among their ranks.