Exclusive: Burton Albion set to seal loan signing from Sheffield United

Daniel Jebbison is set for a loan switch to Burton Albion in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The attacker emerged on the scene last year in the Premier League with him getting a goal against Everton and he has been linked away from Bramall Lane considerably this summer.

Indeed, top-flight clubs have been touted as interested in buying the player from Blades in this current window but the men from the Steel City did not want to sell and, instead, he’s now heading on loan to the Brewers.

There was a chance that he’d be going to Beerschot on loan at the end of this window but the forward expressed his desire to head to the Pirelli Stadium instead of the Belgian outfit and he now looks set to get his wish with a move to Albion in the offing, Football League World can confirm.

This could be the best move for him, too, with it surely allowing him to get crucial first-team minutes under his belt for a Burton side that has started this campaign decently enough under manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Indeed, it’s a good opportunity and it gives the Blades a chance to see how much he’s going to progress.