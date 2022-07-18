Exclusive: Burnley ready to make offer for international defender this week

Burnley are ready to make an offer for Club Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry this week, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

It’s been a busy summer at Turf Moor already as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League but it seems they’re not done yet.

Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry is the latest player on Vincent Kompany’s radar, drawing links to the Clarets over the weekend, and Football League World can now exclusively reveal that they’re ready to make an offer for the 27-year-old this week.

The Scotland international would be the third player Kompany has signed from the Belgian top tier since taking charge at Burnley earlier this summer – having spent the last two seasons managing in the division with Anderlecht.

Hendry would add some experience to what is a young and relatively inexperienced defensive unit following the departures of Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, and James Tarkowski since their relegation to the second tier.

Outside 31-year-old Kevin Long, Kompany’s central defensive options are summer arrival Luke McNally (21) and Manchester City loan duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis (20) and CJ Egan-Riley (19).